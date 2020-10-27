Berenberg Bank Reiterates €94.85 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

Shares of FME opened at €68.70 ($80.82) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

