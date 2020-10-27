BCB Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180 over the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

