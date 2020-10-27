Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ) Head-To-Head Review

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Battle North Gold and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Turquoise Hill Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Battle North Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.17 billion 13.50 -$150.46 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -184.69% -60.15% Turquoise Hill Resources 38.73% 4.10% 2.53%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.