Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

SIRI stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 118.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,097,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

