Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.