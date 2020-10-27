Barclays Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €24.35 ($28.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.58. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

