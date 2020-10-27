BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

