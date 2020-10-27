Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.