B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Diamond S Shipping in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million.
NYSE DSSI opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,154 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diamond S Shipping Company Profile
Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.
