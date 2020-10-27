B.Riley Securit Upgrades TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to Buy

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Securities upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.