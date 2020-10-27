B. Riley Boosts Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target to $17.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

