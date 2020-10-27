AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.81.
In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.
