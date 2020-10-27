AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 209,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $9,606,061.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,886.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.