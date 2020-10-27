Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $755.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

