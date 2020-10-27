Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.