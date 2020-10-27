Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

AXTA stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

