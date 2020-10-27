Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

AXTA opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

