Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

AVA stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.