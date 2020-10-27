Avery Dennison Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.61 Per Share (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.83. G.Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 341,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 419,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

