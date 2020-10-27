Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.68% of Avaya worth $21,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Avaya by 41.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

