AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

