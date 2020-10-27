Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q1 2021
Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.89, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $216.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.
