Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.26-0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.26-$0.27 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.89, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $216.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

