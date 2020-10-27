Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Beigene by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beigene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $405,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,460 shares of company stock worth $94,009,219 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.44.

Shares of BGNE opened at $301.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

