Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Quanta Services stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.