Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $132.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

