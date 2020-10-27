Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

