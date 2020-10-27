Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

