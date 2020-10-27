Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after buying an additional 902,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

