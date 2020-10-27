Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

