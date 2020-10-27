Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Macquarie started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

