Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,562 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sanofi by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

