Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

