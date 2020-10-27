Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $194.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.