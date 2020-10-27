Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

