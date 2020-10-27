Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

