Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 459,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

