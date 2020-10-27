Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $622,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 261,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.