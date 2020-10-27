Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

