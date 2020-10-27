Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

