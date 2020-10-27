Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

