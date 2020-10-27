Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gold Fields by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of GFI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

