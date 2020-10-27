Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

