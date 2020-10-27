Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in China Mobile by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

