Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

