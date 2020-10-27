Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,556,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.