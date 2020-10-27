Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of FUTY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

