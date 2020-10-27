Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

