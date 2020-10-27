Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,892 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,569 shares of company stock worth $19,620,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.