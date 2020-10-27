Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,982 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ABB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

