Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.